Goa has become lawless state: Congress

Panaji, Sep 1 Referring to the incidents of alleged murder of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat and a firing incident in which a sand extraction worker was shot dead at Curchorem in South Goa, Congress' Goa unit chief Amit Patkar on Thursday said "Goa has become lawless state".

"Law and order has completely collapsed in the state. Illegal sand mining was going on in Curchorem and there (at site) one has been shot dead. The Chief Minister should immediately arrest those involved in this crime," Patkar said.

"I want to ask Chief Minister Pramod Sawant what action will environment Minister Nilesh Cabral take on this (illegal sand extraction), as Curchorem is represented by him," he said.

A sand extraction worker from Jharkhand was killed while another critically injured in a firing incident on Wednesday night at Curchorem in South Goa.

Congress Working President and Cuncolim MLA Yuri Alemao said that failure of the BJP government under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to regulate sand mining activity and encouragement given to illegal sand extraction has resulted in the shocking Curchorem incident.

Yuri Alemao came down heavily on the BJP government saying it has an agenda to promote illegal activities in sand and laterite mining.

"Rampant destruction of the environment is in full swing in Goa. The government is deliberately turning a blind eye on the various mafias operating in Goa. It is sad that the BJP government can't even provide safety and security to Goans during festivals," Yuri Alemao said.

"It is only because of the attitude of the irresponsible BJP government that the law and order situation in Goa has deteriorated to such a level that criminals do not deter from indulging in crimes in broad daylight. There is no fear of the law enforcement authorities on people as the said authorities have lost all their credibility by becoming puppets of the government," he said.

"Police officers must move swiftly and nab all those involved in the incident at Curchorem. I also urge the DGP to investigate the root cause of the shooting and ensure that the masterminds are also nabbed immediately," Yuri Alemao said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor