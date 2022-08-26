Goa police gathering evidences in Sonali Phogat death case

Panaji, Aug 26 Goa police are gathering documents and evidence in the death case of Haryana BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat. According to police, arrest in this case will be made after evidences are gathered.

Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi said that an FIR under Section 302 (murder) has been registered at the Anjuna Police Station based on the complaint filed by the brother of Phogat.

Police registered the case against her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi on Thursday.

"The case was registered on Thursday following a complaint by Rinku Dhaka the brother of Sonali Phogat. He had made allegations against two persons and we have started questioning them," Bishnoi said.

"We have started taking statements. Till now there is no clear cause of death. We are gathering the documents be it physical or digital or oral evidence. Though a postmortem has taken place, we have not got the report. Both persons are being questioned and arrest will be made after any evidence would be found," he said.

Goa Police on Thursday said Phogat's body had 'multiple blunt force injuries', as per the postmortem report.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told on Thursday night that no arrest was made in this connection (till late Thursday).

According to Goa police, Phogat felt uneasy on Monday night and later in the morning (on Tuesday), she was taken to St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna at around 8 a.m., where she was declared brought dead.

She had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor