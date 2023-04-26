Goa Police withdraw summon issued to Kejriwal in property defacement case

Panaji, April 26 The Goa Police on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that they are withdrawing a summon issued to AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in which he was asked to appear before them on April 27 for alleged defacement of public property during the 2022 Assembly elections in the coastal state.

According to AAP Goa President Amit Palekar, the police had issued the notice suo motu to Kejriwal on April 13 under Section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which was challenged by the Delhi Chief Minister.

"The case was heard by a division bench comprising Justices Mahesh Sonak and Valmiki Menezes of the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, during which the police submitted that they are going to withdraw the summon issued to Kejriwal," Palekar said.

