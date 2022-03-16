Goa: Pramod Sawant arrives in Delhi, says will meet central leadership to consult over next course of action in the state

Goa acting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that he is in the national capital to meet the central leadership and consult them over the next course of action in the state.

Speaking toat Goa Sadan, Sawant said, "I am here to meet the central leadership and consult them over the next course of action in the state."

Sawant had earlier stated that the new government will be formed after the election of the leader of the legislative party in the presence of the Central observer of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the central observer for Goa and Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L Murugan has been made the co-observer.

On March 12, Sawant tendered his resignation to Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai at Raj Bhawan in Panaji to pave way for the formation of the new government after the BJP won the popular mandate in the state.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly, leaving Congress with 11 seats at a distant second position. The BJP fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but is set to retain power in the state with the help of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP) and independent candidates.

According to Election Commission, the BJP got 33.31 per cent vote share followed by Congress (23.46 per cent), MGP (7.60 per cent), AAP (6.77) and Trinamool Congress (5.21 per cent).

( With inputs from ANI )

