Goa's tableau to feature Liberation Struggle, natural attractions

New Delhi, Jan 25 Goa's tableau on this Republic Day Parade will showcase glimpses of its liberation struggle.

The front portion of tableau will show the majestic Fort Aguada, overlooking the Arabian Sea, which, with its historical legacy of 450 years, defines the Goan landscape.

The fort was built by the Portuguese in 1612 to defend against possible Dutch invasions. During the Goan liberation struggle, t served as a jail where freedom fighters were imprisoned before being deported to Lisbon for longer sentences.

The Martyrs' Memorial at Azad Maidan, Panaji, that will be shown in the middle of the tableau, is a symbol of selfless sacrifice made by hundreds of freedom fighters for the Liberation of Goa. The lotus placed at the top of the memorial symbolises universal brotherhood.

The rear portion of the tableau will showcase Dona Paula, which is an idyllic rocky tourist attraction.

The dancers that will be seen atop the float, represent Kunbi community, the original inhabitants of Goa and the colourful Shigmo is the most popular spring festival in Goa.

