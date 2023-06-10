"Godse was saput of India": Union minister Giriraj Singh

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 10 : Adding fuel to the ongoing controversy in Maharashtra over the social media posts regarding Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan, Union Minister Giriraj Singh dubbed Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, as 'Sapoot' (son) of this country.

"The assassin of Mahatma Gandhi was not an invader like Mughal rulers Babar and Aurangzeb as he was born in India," the Union Minister said while addressing the media persons here on Friday .

Singh was replying to the query about a statement of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi related to Godse while reacting to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's comment on Aurangzeb.

He further said that individuals who take pride in being called the descendants of Babur cannot be considered true sons of India.

However, an FIR has been registered against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande and 8 others under Maharashtra Police Act 37, 135, for burning an effigy of Aurangzeb in the aftermath of Kolhapur violence, said Mumbai Police on Thursday.

A curfew was imposed in Kolhapur on Wednesday following the violent clashes that broke out between two groups after which police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has slammed supporters of the erstwhile Mughal ruler.

"Suddenly, in some districts of Maharashtra, sons of Aurangzeb took birth. They keep the status of Aurangzeb and show their posters. Because of this, there are tensions. Questions arise, where do these sons of Aurangzeb come from? Who are behind this? We will find this out," said Fadnavis while talking toin Nagpur.

Further, taking a swipe at the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Giriraj Singh accused the latter of "damaging the federal structure of the state".

"This government (Chhattisgarh government) is encouraging conversion, alleged the Union Minister, adding that a strict law in this regard will be formed after our government will come to power and the one who will practice conversion against the law will go to jail. Baghel-led government in the state is spreading terror and forcing people for conversion," he alleged.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor