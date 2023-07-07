Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat train commences its first journey

New Delhi, July 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat train amid the presence of an enthusiastic crowd. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the event in Gorakhpur.

The train, resembling a graceful white swan, impressed the locals with its modern features.

During the event, PM Modi interacted with students from different schools, including Kendriya Vidyalaya and Lucknow Public College, who were on board the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express.

When asked about their favourite aspects of the train, Sejal Priya, a Class 11 student, mentioned "the spacious-ness, appealing features, and, most importantly, the reduced travel time".

Another student appreciated the train's automatic door opening feature.

The train's interior is designed with blue-coloured seats, offering ample space for comfortable travel.

The seats are also rotatable and equipped with charging ports, while their reclining functionality can be adjusted using a push button.

Additionally, sensor-based lights are installed, and CCTV cameras ensure real-time monitoring for security purposes.

The primary objective of this train is to enhance connectivity to popular tourist destinations like Kushinagar, Siddharthnagar, and Sant Kabir Nagar, which holds significance as the birthplace of the 15th-century mystic poet Kabir.

These areas will benefit from improved transportation facilities, facilitating easier access for tourists.

The completion of the magnificent Lord Rama temple in Ayodhya has attracted a significant number of people eager to witness its grandeur and have darshan (sight) of Lord Rama.

The Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat train will greatly facilitate the convenience of passengers traveling to Ayodhya.

The Vande Bharat train initiative plays a vital role in connecting various cities with tourism and religious sites, significantly reducing travel time.

