Govt forms 8 member panel for ‘one nation one election’ with former president Kovind as its chairperson

New Delhi, Sep 2 The government has formed a eight member committee to examine 'One Nation, One election' with former President Ram Nath Kovind as its chairman and Home Minister Amit Shah and others as its member.

It said that Kovind has been appointed as Chairman of the committee while Shah, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Former Rajya Sabha LoP Ghulam Nabi Azad, and others have been appointed as the members of the committee.

Former chairman of the 15th Finance Commission N.K Singh, former Secy General of Lok Sabha Subhash Kashyap Senior advocate Harish Salve and former Chief avigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari are the other names part of the eight member panel.

The committee will look into the feasibility of holding not only Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously, but also elections to municipalities and panchayats, according to the gazette notification.

The committee will analyse and recommend possible solutions linked to simultaneous elections if there is a hung house, no-confidence motion, defection, or any such other event.

A single electoral roll and identity card for voters valid for the national, state, civic body and panchayat elections will be explored, the government said in the notification.

The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on many occasions have made statements on the need for 'One Nation, One Election'.

