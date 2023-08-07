‘Govt not listening to poor’: Rahul shares video of his Azadpur Mandi visit

New Delhi, Aug 7 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the BJP-led central government over rising inflation and alleged that the government is not even listening to the poor.

He slammed the government while sharing the video of his recent visit to the Azadpur Mandi, one of Asia’s biggest vegetable and fruit market, where he had met some vegetable and fruit vendors as well as traders.

Sharing his video on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “Why there is slowdown in the mandi (wholesale market)? Met the laborers, businessmen and farmers in Azadpur Mandi to know this.”

“Jatashankar is a labourer, who has not been able to go home, meet his family for more than a year due to this work. Even if you go, if you miss work, money will be deducted and it will become more difficult to survive in this inflation.

“A shopkeeper also told that due to the loss, he has to sleep hungry two to three nights a week. Far from solving the problems of the country's poor, the government is not even listening to them. Time will change, India will unite, the tears of the poor will be wiped away,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi had visited Azadpur Mandi on August 1, in the wake of soaring prices of vegetables.

Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Azadpur Mandi in north Delhi and interacted with the vegetable sellers in the market.

His visit to Azadpur Mandi comes in the wake of the soaring prices of vegetables as several vegetables are being sold at over Rs 100 per kilogram. Even tomatoes are being sold at over Rs 200 per kg in several area of the national capital.

He visited the vegetable market, two days after he returned from Kerala after getting treatment of his childhood knee injury.

Earlier also the former Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayabad had surprised the people with his visits.

Last month he had visited the farm fields in Haryana's Sonepat and sowed the paddy samplings and even invited the women farmers at his residence over lunch.

He had taken a truck ride from Haryana's Murthal to Ambala in May to understand the problems faced by the truck drivers. He had met the gig workers in Karnataka's Bengaluru and also drove on scooty with a delivery partner.

He had visited the Delhi University's PG Men's hostel for lunch with students, also visited Mukherjee Nagar area of Delhi to interact with UPSC aspirants and also traveled to Jama Masjid and Bengali Market area in April this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor