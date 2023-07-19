Govt ready to discuss Manipur situation in Parliament, says Parliamentary Affairs Minister

New Delhi, July 19 The government on Wednesday said that it was ready to discuss the situation prevailing in Manipur in the Parliament in the upcoming Monsoon session, thus accepting the Opposition's demand

Addressing reporters after the all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the Monsoon session, Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said that government is ready to discuss the Manipur situation in Parliament.

He, however, rejected the Congress and other opposition parties' demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on Manipur violence in Parliament, claiming that the Opposition by seeking the Prime Minister's response, was looking for an excuse to disrupt proceedings of both the Houses.

The minister said that the Home Ministry was the nodal agency for issues like Manipur and the Prime Minister cannot respond on it.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had earlier said that his party will bring an adjournment motion on Manipur in Lok Sabha on Thursday and seek Modi's response on the situation prevailing there.

Joshi further said that the government is ready to discuss the Manipur situation as and when the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman allot the date and time for it. He also sought opposition's cooperation in helping run both the Houses smoothly.

"The monsoon session begins today. So, a meeting of all party floor leaders was called where 34 parties and 44 leaders attended the meeting. We received important suggestions. Government has 31 legislative listed items... All the parties want a discussion on Manipur and the government is ready to discuss it," Joshi said.

On being asked about the opposition forging an alliance under the name INDIA, the minister said: "Nothing changes with the change in the name. People are still the same. It is old wine in new bottle."

Meanwhile, Indian Union Muslim League MP Mohammed Basheer told reporters that "In the meeting, there were strong protests against the Uniform Civil Code. I told the government that it is dangerous and it will disturb the harmony among the people in India. I also raised concerns about Manipur at the all-party meeting. I urged the government to intervene and solve the problem".

