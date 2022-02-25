Govt to bear travel expenses of those stranded in Ukraine: Stalin

Chennai, Feb 25 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said that the state government would bear all the travel expenses of the people from the state who are stranded in Ukraine.

Sources in the government told that 916 students have already approached the government.

The state government has requested the people in Ukraine who are stranded and who need assistance to contact Jacintha Lazarus, Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils who is the state nodal officer for facilitating the evacuation of stranded people in Ukraine.

The government has also provided some contact numbers 9445869848; 96000023645; 9940256444 and 044-28515288, for enquiry and assistance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor