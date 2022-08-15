Govt to withdraw one lakh 'minor cases': Assam CM Sarma

Guwahati, Aug 15 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state government will withdraw one lakh "minor cases", including those arising from social media posts with an aim to reduce the burden on the judicial system.

Sarma, making the announcement during his Independence Day speech, said the state government shall file a petition soon, requesting the courts to withdraw all cases of mild nature like objectionable comments on Facebook, Twitter etc., registered till August 14 at midnight this year.

According to the Chief Minister, this will erase nearly 1 lakh pending cases from the judiciary system in Assam which will help courts to focus on clearing 4.5 lakh other pending cases in Assam.

Sarma expects that this decision will expedite the justice delivery system for cases of serious nature.

The Chief Minister on Monday mentioned in his speech after hoisting the tricolour at the College of Veterinary Science playground in Guwahati that universal health coverage will be provided in Assam.

In village areas, at least 85 per cent of people, and in urban areas, 75 per cent of people will be brought under Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

The state government will spend Rs 10,000 crore to uplift the infrastructure of 4,000 schools in the state, he said.

The people who have suffered due to recent floods in Assam will be provided compensation by August 20. Moreover, to protect the water reservoirs in the state, the government will soon bring a law, added Sarma.

Recently the state government has inaugurated 100 model Anganwadi centres across the state.

The Chief Minister has urged the citizens to take responsibility for at least one Anganwadi centre in their locality.

Chief Minister said that the state government would send around 1,000 youth to visit the cellular jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to learn about the valour and sacrifices of the freedom fighters during the British regime. It would be a part of an educational tour.

He also informed that the state's self-help groups have sold around 42 lakh national flags in the last few weeks at a total cost of Rs 17 crore.

Moreover, Sarma has appealed to all insurgent groups to give off arms and return to the path of peace.

