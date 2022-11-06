"Guarantees of only those people are believed..." Amit Shah takes on Congress '10 guarantees' in Himachal manifesto

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took on Congress' '10 guarantees' in its election manifesto for the Himachal Assembly polls, and said that guarantees of only those are believed "who have some record".

The Home Minister also slammed the previous "Sonia-Manmohan" government at the Centre and alleged that it did corruption of Rs 12 lakh crore and is now giving "guarantees" to the people of Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing an election rally in Himachal's Nagrota, Kangra, Shah said, "I was coming here, I saw a rally of one of the Congress candidates where 10 guarantees were written. Guarantees of only those people are believed who have some record. Who will believe in your guarantees? There was the Sonia-Manmohan government at the Centre, they did corruption of Rs 12 lakh crore. And today they are giving guarantees to the innocent people of Himachal."

The 10 guarantees of Congress include the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, 1 lakh government jobs, as many as 5 lakh jobs for youth, Rs 680 crore Start-up fund for the youth, Rs 1,500 per month to the women, and free electricity up to 300 units of consumption.

The Home Minister, differentiating the BJP from the Congress, said that "it is difficult to count corruption in the Congress regime, and it is difficult to find corruption in the BJP regime."

"This is the character of the two parties. The BJP is ruling in such a way that the people do not have to ask for development," he said.

Calling Articles 370 and 35A "Jawahar Lal Nehru's mistake", Shah said that Congress carried it "in the lap like an infant for 65 years".

"Should Article 370 have been scrapped from Jammu and Kashmir or not? The Congress party carried Jawahar Lal Nehru's mistake in the lap like an infant for 65 years. PM Modi integrated J-K permanently by scrapping Articles 370 and 35A from the Constitution," he said.

Shah recounted the surgical strike and air strike carried out by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force respectively and said that the Pakistani terrorists used to enter our country and "behead our soldiers" during the "Sonia-Manmohan" regime, while during the present regime, such attacks are avenged.

"There was a Sonia-Manmohan government. Pakistani terrorists used to enter our country and beheaded our soldiers and disrespected them. The Prime Minister of the country used to keep mum. PM Modi came to power and Pakistan dared again. But it forgot that the government has changed. Our soldiers retaliated against the attacks in Uri and Pulwama by crossing the border," he said.

The Home Minister also lauded the developmental work done by PM Modi and Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and showed confidence in the BJP government returning to power again in the state.

"The BJP has worked for the development of Himachal Pradesh under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Jairam Thakur. Congress does not have any issue here. There is only one issue that there is a tradition here that Congress and BJP governments come alternatively. Congress people, look at Uttarakhand, UP, Assam and Manipur, the tradition has changed. Once the BJP comes, it comes repeatedly," he said.

"The soldiers who retired from the services and their families were demanding One Rank One Pension for 40 years. But Congress did not give them OROP. PM Modi gave respect to over 40 lakh soldiers by bringing OROP in 2015," Shah added.

Polling for the Assembly elections will take place on November 12 and the counting of votes will be done on December 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

