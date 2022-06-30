Gujarat AAP releases second list of new office-bearers

Ahmedabad, June 30 With the state headed for polls later in the year, the Gujarat chapter of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced a comprehensive list of new office-bearers.

Addressing the media here, AAP state general secretary Manoj Sorathia said, "With the Assembly elections nearing, the Aam Aadmi Party is strengthening its organisation in Gujarat. We have already reached every house in Gujarat. "

A few days ago, the Aam Aadmi Party had announced a list of about 1,000 office-bearers. On Thursday, the party announced an overall list of 6,098 new office-bearers who have been appointed keeping in mind the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The AAP has appointed 148 workers at the state level, 53 at the Lok Sabha level, 1,509 at the district level and 4,488 workers at the Assembly level.

Announcing the names of the important office-bearers, Sorathia said, "Bhemabhai Chaudhary will take charge as Gujarat Pradesh vice-president, Rameshbhai Nabhani as state secretary, Dharmik Mathukia as president of Gujarat's frontal organisation CYSS working for students, Dinesh Thakor as state president of OBC wing, Arif Ansari as state president of minority wing, Ravi Prajapati as state president of sports wing, and Ashokbhai Gohil as state president of Maldhari wing, among others."

He added, "AAP believes that it will emerge victorious in the coming elections. We will soon release a third list of office-bearers."

Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia, the party's frontal head Kishorebhai Desai, national joint general secretary Isudan Gadhvi, and national joint secretary Indranil Rajyaguru were present in the press conference.

