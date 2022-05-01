Gujarat accounts for nearly a fourth of all pharma exports: Smriti Irani

Ahmedabad, May 1 Hailing the state's contribution in the pharma sector, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Sunday said that of the $24 million exports exports achieved by India, Gujarat accounts for nearly 25 per cent.

She was inaugurating the national conference on "Soaring Heights of Empowerment in Pharma & Healthcare Industry" here.

The minister also launched a knowledge report on "Future impact on Pharma & Healthcare with Diversity & Inclusivity: Vision 2030".

Extending her wishes on the state's Formation Day, she highlighted the contribution of Gujarat in the Pharma sector stating that out of 24 million USD exports achieved by India, the state accounts for nearly 25 per cent. She expressed concern over lack of opportunities for women in the pharma and healthcare sectors and hoped that the conference would help to generate dialogue, discussion and drive outcomes towards the goal of more women in these sectors.

Deepa Sharma, Conference convener said that focussing on empowering Women entrepreneurship and participation in healthcare and pharma to drive dialogue and action was the goal of the conference. "With a goal to contribute to the national agenda of celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we hope that the conference is instrumental in fuelling the entrepreneurial spirit," she added.

Dr Viranchi Shah - National President Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association added that "Business is in in every Gujarati's DNA and with the emphasis on strong participation by women given by the minister, I am confident that more participation from Women entrepreneurs & professionals will happen. The deliberations and outcome from this conference will help the stakeholders to have a look on how to further strengthen diversity and inclusivity in this industry."

The conference also stressed on the importance of Diversity and Inclusivity in these sectors and the thrust to Make in India and help bring more women into the mainstream through enterpreneurship.

