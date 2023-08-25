Gujarat BJP initiates voter awareness campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Gandhinagar, August 25 The political stage in Gujarat is buzzing with activity as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday inaugurated a three-day 'Matadata Chetna Abhiyan' (Voter Awareness Campaign).

This strategic move is a part of the party's groundwork for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The campaign's primary focus revolves around two pivotal aspects: enlisting new voters onto the voter roster and aiding existing voters in rectifying any inaccuracies in the electoral list.

The curtain was raised on this campaign by none other than the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Hailing from the Ghatlodia region in Ahmedabad, which also happens to be his state assembly constituency, Patel marked the campaign's inauguration.

Meanwhile, State BJP Chief C. R. Patil took the reins of the campaign's launch in the Choryasi constituency situated in Surat.

As a synchronised effort, all the BJP MPs and MLAs will partake in the campaign, each from their designated electoral domains.

The primary objective of this campaign is to invigorate the public's commitment to exercising their crucial right to vote. It encourages citizens to actively participate by either enlisting their names onto the electoral roster or addressing any discrepancies in their voter details. To further facilitate this process, the state BJP unit has introduced a dedicated helpline number.

