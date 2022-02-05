Gujarat BJP MLA accuses Rajkot top cop of corruption

Gandhinagar, Feb 5 BJP MLA from Rajkot, Govind Patel, on Saturday wrote to Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, alleging that the Rajkot Commissioner of Police (CP), Manoj Agrawal, takes 15 per cent commission to return sunk money to the victims of financial fraud.

Patel also alleged that in such cases, complaints are not even filed.

Patel on Wednesday wrote a letter to Sanghavi, the copy which went viral on social media on Saturday.

In his letter, the BJP MLA has claimed that Manoj Agrawal didn't lodge any FIR in a case of Rs 15 crore fraud and asked for 15 per cent commission for returning the sunk money.

Patel added that Agrawal collected Rs 75 lakh through an inspector after managing the collection of Rs 7 crore out of a total Rs 15 crore. Patel added that the complainant continues to receive phone calls from the inspector for payment of the rest of the amount.

Patel said that after the intervention of the MoS Home, a complaint was filed and two accused were nabbed. After a complaint was filed, not a single pie of the rest of Rs 8 crore has returned to the complainant.

"Two accused were arrested, and one more is on the run. Proper action has not been taken to recover the money from the arrested accused, so I wrote a letter to the Home Minister. The matter in the letter is as per the issue raised by the complainant (Mahesh Sakhiya)," Patel told reporters.

"Govindbhai (Patel's) letter has raised an issue, and an investigation will be carried out on the allegations levelled by him. I am not saying whether the allegation is right or wrong, but it will be investigated," said Rajkot Joint Commissioner of Police, Khurshid Ahmad.

