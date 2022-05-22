Gujarat CM announces cancellation of Damanganga-Par-Tapi-Narmada link project

Ahmedabad, May 22 The Central government has cancelled the Damanganga-Par-Tapi-Narmada link project on the request of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, protecting the interests of the tribal people of the state.

The tribal community and opposition Congress were opposing the project since a long time and held protests spearheaded by Congress MLA Anant Patel.

Announcing the cancellation of the river project, the Chief Minister said the project has been successfully cancelled after conveying to the Central government the representation and sentiment of the tribal community that the tribal areas around the rivers would be affected.

Mentioning that the implementation of this scheme would displace many tribals in south Gujarat, the opposition Congress had spread misconceptions and misinformation among the tribals.

This project has been dropped by giving priority to the interests of the tribals.

Gujarat Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel said along with several river link projects in the country, the Tapi-Narmada project was also announced and financial provision was made in the Union Budget.

The Damanganga-Par-Tapi-Narmada-link project has been cancelled in the interest of the tribals, for which Bhupendra Patel himself visited south Gujarat to announce it.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State for Agriculture and Energy Mukesh Patel, Minister of State for Water Resources and Water Supply Jitubhai Chaudhari, Member of Parliament and State Organisation Chairman C.R. Patil, Former Ministers, Ramanlal Patkar and Kanti Gamit, and tribal leaders were also present.

