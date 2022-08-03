Gunshots heard in Afghan capital Kabul, casualties feared

Kabul, Aug 3 Gunshots were heard in the Karta-e-Sakhi locality on the western edge of Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul on Wednesday, local media reported.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on social media that after the gunshots, security forces surrounded a suspected house in Karta-e-Sakhi area of Police District 3 and the cleanup operation has continued, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Tolo news.

On Monday, Western media reported that US President Joe Biden ordered a drone strike on the suspected residence of the al-Qaida chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul, killing him on the spot.

The Taliban administration has confirmed the drone attack but didn't say if there was any victim or who was killed in the incident.

