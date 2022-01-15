Gurugram: Illegal constructions in Rithoj village razed amid resistance

Gurugram, Jan 15 The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) in Gurugram on Saturday carried out a demolition drive in village Rithoj, in which shops and under-construction structures were demolished amid resistance from the villagers.

DTCP officials said that around 500 villagers gathered at the spot and opposed the demolition drive, and even tried to attack the team and blocked the way.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that the colony was being developed in violation of rules, without necessary permissions from the competent authority.

"We carried out the demolition drive despite the villagers' resistance. The department will soon recommend FIR against those who were involved in disputing government work. Notices have also been issued to the plot owners.

"We had repeatedly issued them warnings that this was an illegal colony and no construction would be allowed, but it was found that construction was going on, following which a decision to demolish the illegal structures was taken," Bhath said.

Three earthmoving machines were pressed into service to demolish the illegal constructions.

"Several under-construction properties were also demolished. The enforcement team was supported by a large contingent of the Gurugram police," Bhath added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor