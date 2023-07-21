Guv questions law & order in Manipur, demands Centre's intervention

New Delhi, July 21 Expressing grief over the gruesome crime committed against two women in strife-torn Manipur, who were paraded naked by a mob, Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Thursday questioned the law and order situation in the northeastern state.

She also expressed her displeasure over the delay in filing the report in this matter and not taking immediate action against the accused persons.

Speaking to a news channel, the Governor termed it as a "shameful incident".

She said the people of the country are shocked to know that the incident took place on May 4, but it came to light on July 18 and even after so many days, "I don't know why the police didn't take cognisance of the matter".

The Governor added: "I called the DGP today regarding the matter and asked him to take strict action against the in-charge of the concerned police station. Why did he not take cognisance of the matter and arrest the accused even after so many days?"

She also expressed displeasure over the role of the police in the matter.

Uikey appealed to the Central government to resolve the situation in Manipur, saying that she has never seen such violence in her life as she is witnessing in Manipur now, and the Central government should resolve the problem immediately by making both the Meitei and Kuki communities sit and talk.

The Governor added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should take strict action in this matter.

