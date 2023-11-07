Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar hiding in bunker: Israel Defense Minister (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Nov 7 Israel Defense Minister and retired General of IDF, Yoav Gallant, has said that the Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was hiding in a bunker while sending his commanders to die on the ground.

He added that instead of Sinwar, Israel military officers were leading the war from the front.

He was addressing the officers and soldiers of the IDF on Monday.

Gallant had approved of the new operational plans for the IDF in Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Minister said that the IDF has made much progress within the Gaza Strip and neutralised several Hamas commanders since the war began.

Gallant had earlier openly said that the IDF would reach Gaza city and kill Yahya Sinwar, who was considered as the mastermind behind the October 7 carnage and massacre.

