Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP's Kirit Somaiya claims police admits filing false FIR under his name

Amid the Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya, who was attacked in Mumbai last Saturday, allegedly by the Shiv Sainiks, on Wednesday claimed that Khar Police Station has "admitted that a false FIR" was registered in his name in connection to the incident.

"Khar police station has admitted that the police has registered a false FIR in My name. FAKE FIR to protect Shivsena goons who assaulted Me. Today at 12.30 Pravin Darekar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Gopal Shetty, MLA Sunil Rane, and Myself will meet the Governor of Maharashtra," tweeted Somaiya.

Somaiya on Monday had alleged that Bandra Police Station has registered a false FIR under his name.

"Mumbai Police circulated a 'FAKE FIR' of mine about 23 April assault. I have not filed any FIR. Bandra Police Station refused to register My FIR on 23 April. I will file a complaint tomorrow 12 noon at Khar Police Station against this Criminal Conspiracy of Bogus Manipulated FIR," Somaiya had tweeted.

Following this on Tuesday he filed a complaint in Khar police station against the alleged Fake FIR.

"Khar Police Station registered My Complaint against Police Officials, who registered a FAKE FIR in My Name of Khar Assault/Incident. It's a criminal conspiracy to protect Shivsena Gundas who tried to KILL Me. FIR demands action under section 467,465,466,471,167,217,218, 120b of IPC," he tweeted.

On Monday, a BJP delegation consisting of five party MLAs and Somaiya, met the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and submitted a detailed report on the alleged attack on Somaiya allegedly by Shiv Sena workers in Maharashtra.

Days ago, BJP leader and ex-MP from Mumbai, Kirit Somaiya, was attacked by alleged Shiv Sena workers. The incident took place hours before midnight when Somaiya had come to meet the Rana couple at the Khar police station.

Arrested independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana's earlier call for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' had angered the Sena cadres following which the couple was taken into custody.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor