Hanumantha Rao files complaint over morphed picture of him joining TRS

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday filed a police complaint after an allegedly morphed photo of him joining Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) started making rounds on social media.

Reacting to the picture, Rao said that he is very loyal to the Congress party and "has lived for the Congress and will die as a member of the Congress".

He has filed a complaint in Jubilee hills and cybercrime station and said, "I appreciate Hyderabad commissioner for putting efforts for eradicating the drugs and in the same way I urge cybercrime to take serious action against the miscreants in social media."

Rao's statement furnished to the Commissioner stated: "The other day, some of the vested interests posted a morphed photograph in social media showing myself, and Jagga Reddy, with the chief minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). This photograph carried a caption stating that we both are supporting the TRS."

"This is just absurd and meaningless, false, very provocative, and highly objectionable. This WhatsApp photograph is viral on social media," the statement added.

Rao further said that the issue is coming up as a big scar on his long political career and clean image. "People from various parts of Telangana are enquiring me and asking me as to when I would join the TRS party. My long clean political career is being damaged by the very recent WhatsApp photograph on social media," he said.

"You are well aware that I am a true, dedicated and senior Congress party leader. I started my political career long back with the Congress party and I am loyal to Gandhi family, former prime ministers, Late Indira Gandhi, Late Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi," Rao added.

He reiterated that earlier also there had been insulting derogative, and humiliating remarks against Rao in TV debates, social media and over telephones.

"I had never come across with such type of remarks in my long political career," he said while expressing distaste over the remark.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor