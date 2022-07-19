Haryana CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for DSP killed by mining mafia

Chandigarh, July 19 Expressing condolences on the unfortunate death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Surender Singh, who had gone to investigate an illegal mining case in Nuh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced a relief of Rs 1 crore and job to one of the family members of the victim.

The state government is standing with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and strict action would surely be taken against those found guilty. Surender Singh was a brave officer and his bravery will always be remembered, he said, as per an official statement.

The Chief Minister made this announcement in a programme held in Gurugram. During this, he along with all dignitaries who attended the programme observed a two-minute silence for the departed soul.

Khattar assured the family that the culprits involved in this case would not be spared at all. He said strict action has been ordered in the matter. The culprits will be arrested as soon as possible and strict punishment will be given.

The DSP had gone to Nuh to investigate an incident of illegal mining.

During the investigation, Surender SinghAwas allegedly crushed to death by a dumper driver.

After the incident, the search operation is on to nab the accused. Police officers are present at the spot and are investigating the matter.

