Haryana CM: Corruption will not be tolerated in state

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while addressing a public meeting on Sunday, said that corruption will not be tolerated in the state.

Khattar said, "Bhrashtachar ka Kaal, Manohar Lal, Manohar Lal' as he underlined that corruption will not be tolerated in Haryana."

The CM further added, "We have made systems to end corruption. But still, there are some people who try to resort to corruption even today. So, if you find anyone doing corruption, then inform us about it and we will get hold of them even in the middle of the night."

"Last year, we have put about 1,000 corrupts behind the bars and a strict attitude towards the corrupts' will be adopted," he added.

The Haryana CM inaugurated several development projects in Jind earlier during the day.

Later in Karnal, CM Khattar launched an attack on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over the resolution seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab.

While talking to the media, Haryana CM said, "AAP has double standards. Despite being in rule for a few days (in Punjab), they have raised the controversial issue of Chandigarh. I feel they are doing so on someone else's commands. They can't dare to even look at Haryana."

"We will not let Chandigarh go anywhere. Chandigarh was, is, and will remain Haryana's capital. As long as the people of Haryana are with us, nothing can happen," Khattar added.

Both Haryana and Punjab share a common capital which is the Union Territory of Chandigarh and the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, at its special one-day session on Friday, passed a resolution seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab.

( With inputs from ANI )

