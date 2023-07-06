Haryana CM launches online land, property mutation

Chandigarh, July 6 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched a portal of automatic generation of mutation of property.

“With the launch of this portal, now the ‘inteqal’ (mutation) of any property or land will be done immediately after the registry. With this, the details about the mutation will also be made available on the portal which can be checked by anyone,” he told the media here after the launch of ‘Automatic Generation of Mutation in WebHalris’.

Ten days will be given for raising any objection to the mutation, said Khattar, adding that if anyone raises any objection within 10 days, the mutation would be considered as contested.

“If no objection is raised, then automatically the mutation would be done.”

He said for now, the mutation will be done on sale, mortgage with possession, family transfer, and gift of any land or property. In 2019, making the process of mutation digitalised was one of the key announcements in the BJP’s manifesto.

“After doing a thorough study on the entire system, this portal has been launched. The initiatives we have taken for 'Vayastha se Parivartan' are unmatched and the launch of this portal will be a key step towards ensuring clean and transparent governance,” he said.

Earlier, getting the mutation done was not less than a Mahabharat as people had to run from pillar to post to get it done, he said, adding that his government is also working swiftly towards resolving the issue of contested mutation so as to ensure that no litigation is raised.

“Since we came to power, numerous public welfare schemes have been formulated, and new IT systems have been introduced for its meticulous implementation. Many criticise our work style as they find these radical changes hard to digest,” said Khattar.

Making another announcement, the Chief Minister said apart from tehsildars, now SDMs and DROs have also been authorised for the registration of the property in their respective tehsils.

“Soon we will introduce a new system under which the registry of property can be done anywhere in any district,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government is making such arrangements to ensure that no one has to stand in long queues or take time to get their works done.

Making another key announcement for the unmarried men and women in the age group of 45 to 60, the Chief Minister announced to give a monthly pension of Rs 2,750. He said the pension benefits would be given to those having annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh.

Khattar said under this scheme, the second category will be those of widower in the age group of 40-60 years who have an annual income limit of Rs 3 lakh. All such people will also get the same pension benefits.

“This pension scheme will benefit around 71,000 people and an amount of Rs 240 crore annually will be spent for giving these benefits,” he said.

Answering a question regarding irregular colonies, he said a campaign is being run by the Urban Local Bodies and Town Country Planning Department for regularising the irregular colonies across the state.

“Amendments are required to be made in the laws and policies for regularising these irregular colonies. The process of regularising 2,000 such coloniesis in progress,” he added.

