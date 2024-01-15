Haryana government launches one-time settlement scheme to settle pre-GST tax dues

Gurugram, Jan 15 The Haryana government has introduced the One Time Settlement (OTS)-2023 Scheme, through the Excise and Taxation Department, to settle pending tax payments pertaining to the pre-GST regime.

It was a long-standing request from Haryana's traders and business community to settle pending tax payments from before the implementation of GST.

This scheme is effective from January 1, 2024, to March 30, 2024, and provides businesses with the opportunity to settle pre-GST tax liabilities.

Under the OTS scheme, the tax amount will be divided into four categories, starting with an admitted fee category.

Taxpayers will pay 100 per cent of the amount in this category, with no penalties or interest, as per the government advertisement.

In case of disputed taxes under Rs 50 lakh, taxpayers will pay 30 per cent of the outstanding amount and if the disputed tax amount is above Rs 50 lakh, they will pay 50 per cent.

In the case of undisputed category taxes, taxpayers will pay 40 per cent if the amount is below Rs 50 lakh and 60 per cent if it is above Rs 50 lakh.

In this category also there will be relief from penalties and interest.

The scheme also includes outstanding amounts due to differences in tax rates. Here, the government has discounted the amount, requiring taxpayers to pay only 30 per cent of the total.

The OTS scheme also provides easy instalment options. Taxpayers with outstanding amounts below Rs 10 lakh must pay the entire sum in one lump sum before March 30. If the outstanding amount is between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, the amount can be paid in two instalments.

If the outstanding is more than Rs 25 lakh, the payment can be spread across three instalments: 40 per cent in the first 90 days, 30 per cent in the next 90 days, and 30 per cent in the final 90 days.

The government said that outstanding tax issues pertain to the Excise and Taxation Department until June 30, 2017 and specifically resolves concerns related to seven specified acts.

