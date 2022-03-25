Haryana minister to participate in investor summit in Dubai

Chandigarh, March 25 Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij will participate in the Global Investors Growth Summit in Dubai from March 26 to March 28, an official statement said on Friday.

He has been invited to attend the summit by Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mualla, a member of the Royal Family of the United Arab Emirates.

Vij said this summit is being organised by the company of Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mualla, Majestic Investment and Champions Group, in which the top business leaders of corporate sector and entrepreneurs will participate.

The Home Minister said more than 100 fast growing firms and billion-dollar companies' and Unicorns will participate in this summit.

In addition, top companies buyers and decision makers from over 100 leading companies will also participate in the summit. The summit will be attended by top emerging start-up companies and stalwarts of $5 trillion companies under management.

He said the top leaders of fast growing firms, healthcare and pharma, real estate and developers, manufacturing, technology, tourism and hospitality and education sector will also participate in this summit.

Vij said corporate houses will be invited to invest in Haryana through this summit.

