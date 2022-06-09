Hate speech FIR to pacify BJP supporters, says Owaisi

New Delhi, June 9 Delhi police have registered an FIR against AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi for hate speech after which Owaisi said that this was done to pacify BJP supporters. He said Delhi Police is suffering from "both sideism" or "balance-waad" syndromes.

After registration of FIR he said, "I've received an excerpt of the FIR. This is the first FIR I've seen that's not specifying what the crime is. Imagine an FIR about a murder where cops don't mention the weapon or that the victim bled to death. I don't know which specific remarks of mine have attracted the FIR."

He alleged: "Delhi Police lacks the courage to pursue cases against Yati, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, etc. This is why the delayed and weak response. In fact, Yati has violated his bail conditions repeatedly by inciting genocide against Muslims and insulting Islam."

Owaisi alleged, "Delhi Police were probably trying to think of a way of registering an FIR against these people without offending Hindutvadi fanboys/girls. Delhi Police is suffering from "both sideism" or "balance-waad" syndromes. One side has openly insulted our Prophet while the other side has been named to assuage BJP supporters & make it look like there was hate speech on both sides."

Owaisi said that the hate speech was by ruling party spokespersons and by prominent "Dharam Gurus" with close links to the ruling party.

"This is being equated to random posts on social media with no social or political standing. In my case FIR isn't even saying WHAT was offensive. Yati, Genocidal Sansad gang, Nupur, Naveen, etc, have become used to there being no consequences. Weak action has only been taken when there was outrage for weeks or international condemnation or when courts pulled up the police," he said.

Owaisi allege that Muslim students, journalists, activists have been put in prison for the crime of merely being Muslim, while Hindutva organisations have a culture where hate speech and extremism is rewarded with promotions. Eg, "Yogi's hate was rewarded with Lok Sabha seats and CM ship," he added.

He also said that Modi's hate speeches were similarly rewarded. "In fact the people who attempted to shoot me, admitted that they did so, so that they could become prominent Hindutva politic. This culture must end. If Modi were sincere he would have stamped out hate speech without indulging in fake balance-vaad. Let genocidal hate speakers be put in prison under non-bailable draconian laws rather than getting promotions. As for the FIR against me, we will consult our lawyers & address it as and when required. We will not be intimidated by these tactics. Criticising hate speech and giving hate speeches cannot be equated."

However, Owaisi rejected the Al Qaeda threat letter on the issue and said that Mulsims don't require such organisations.

Delhi Police has registered two separate cases in connection with alleged hate speeches made by various political leaders of different parties. A senior police official said that those who have been named in the FIRs are former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal and Nupur Sharma, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman, Gulzar Ansari and Swami Yati Narasimhananda.

"We have lodged the FIR against those who were spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which are detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquility. The FIRs against multiple individuals cut across religions. We will investigate the roles of various social media entities in promoting false and wrong information with an intention to create unrest in the cyber space. They are compromising with the social fabric of the country," said a senior police official.

The official said one of the FIRs was lodged under sections 153, 295, 505 of the IPC. In this FIR various leaders were named.

Owaisi in one of his alleged statement had said that if violence breaks out in foreign nations then who will take responsibility and in one of addresses referring to Kanpur violence had said that "Prime Minister does not see the sufferings of Pehlu Khan, Akhlaq and Wasim Sheikhs shops vandalisation."

He also said, "Not speaking against oppression is tantamount to oppression. If you raise your hand we will catch your fist and now we are not afraid of you."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor