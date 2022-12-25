Have a dream to write a book on Bengal: Governor Ananda Bose

Kolkata, Dec 25 West Bengal's new Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Sunday said that in future he has a dream to write a book about his experience of functioning as the constitutional head of the state.

"I feel proud to come to this state as its Governor. The literary and cultural heritage of West Bengal with icons like Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore is so rich.A The Bengali language is like the Pacific Ocean. Bengal in itself is India's pride. I consider myself as an adopted son of this state. In the long run, I have a dream to write a book about my experiences as the governor of the state," Bose said while attending the inaugural function of a literary meet in the state.

The Governor's statement is being viewed as extremely significant by the political observers in the state, who feel that this gesture is a hint to the end of the practice of regular state government-Governor tiff that being evident during the tenure of Bose's predecessor and the current Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The latter's tiff with West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee went to such an extent that even at a point of time she blocked Dhankhar on her Twitter handle. However, Bose even before starting his tenure as the Governor made it clear that he would like to continue as the constitutional head of the state maintaining a workable relationship with the state government and the Chief Minister.

Soon after his name was announced as the new state Governor, Bose said that his relationship with the West Bengal government will be more "administrative" rather than "political".

Recently the Chief Minister also described the new Governor as a "perfect gentleman" and also expressed hope that the bills pending clearance from the Governor House end will be cleared now.

