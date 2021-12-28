Have the energy to work tirelessly without rest: Bommai

Hubballi (Karnataka), Dec 28 In wake of a BJP lawmaker's suggestion that he should take a "brief rest", Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he had "the energy and inspiration to work tirelessly without rest all 365 days of the year".

"I have the energy to work tirelessly. I have resolved to work atleast 15 hours a day. Bringing the BJP back to power in the 2023 election is my aim. Preparations will be on in this regard," he told media persons on his arrival at Hubballi airport for the two day BJP State Executive Committee meeting that began on Tuesday.

He was responding to BJP MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy's statement that he should take a brief rest.

The two-day meet will have deliberations on issues related to party organisation and political developments, and a few significant decisions would be taken. BJP national General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh and the state President would decide the agenda for the meeting, Bommai said.

Replying to a question about the recent the ACB raid at the BDA, Bommai said that a request for permission to file an FIR has been received. Permission would be granted without any delay for the request from the Internal Vigilance Cell.

Reacting to Arun Singh's statement that the 2023 election would be fought under his leadership, Bommai said: "The Central leadership has reposed faith in me. BJP believes in teamwork. We will work unitedly. There is good coordination between the government and party."

