"He uses all kinds of power..." says CM Bommai after DK Shivkumar throws currency notes at public rally in Mandya

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 29 : Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday slammed Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar saying that he is blatantly using all kinds of power to influence the upcoming elections in the state after the congress leader on Tuesday was seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes in Mandya district.

While speaking to the , Chief Basavaraj Bommai said, "DK Shivakumar does everything and blatantly uses all kinds of power and then he blames us. This is his kind of thing".

He further stated that the public of Karnataka will reject him in the upcoming elections.

"This act of DK Shivakumar shows that Congress thinks that the people of Karnataka are beggars but the people will teach them. People are the real owners," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar was seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes on the artists from the top of the bus near Bevinahalli in Mandya district during the 'Praja Dhw Yatra' orgzed by Congress in Srirangapatna.

Ahead of the announcement of the Karnataka Assembly elections schedule, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the BJP is ready for the polls and confident of returning to power with a huge majority.

"The party and the government are absolutely ready for the elections. Preparations are already underway. We are sure to come back to power with a huge majority," CM Bommai said.

