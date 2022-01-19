Heavy rain kills 10 in Madagascar

Antananarivo, Jan 19 Ten people died after heavy rain in Antananarivo, capital of Madagascar, and its surrounding areas on Monday night, the risk and disaster management office reported.

About 500 people were displaced and two people were injured, according to the office's latest report. The heavy rain also caused material damage including collapsed houses and flooded fields, Xinhua news agency reported.

The heavy showers began on Monday night and continued into the early hours of Tuesday morning in the region.

The authority for the protection against floods also issued on Tuesday a notice of danger in the plain of Antananarivo crossed by the river Sisaony.

Madagascar is in the midst of the rainy season that often results in casualties and widespread damage.

