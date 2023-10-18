Hezbollah calls for 'day of rage' over Gaza hospital blast

Beirut, Oct 18 Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement called for a "day of rage" to condemn a blast at a Gaza Strip hospital, blaming Israel for what it calls a "massacre".

"Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be a day of rage against the enemy," Hezbollah said on Tuesday, calling the strike a "massacre" and "brutal crime" as quoted by The Times of Israel report.

The IDF has said that a rocket misfired by Islamic Jihad caused the blast at the Gaza hospital in which hundreds are said to have been killed. Hamas and most Arab nations have blamed Israel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor