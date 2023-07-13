Himachal CM Sukhu conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Kinnaur district 

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 13 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Kinnaur district.

CM Sukhu also visited the Kinnaur district and met those affected by the flood in the region.

"Visited Choling, Kinnaur today to empathize with those affected by the disaster. Assuring everyone's safety is our utmost concern. Our government is tirelessly working to ensure the rescue and well-being of all stranded individuals. Immediate relief measures are being implemented for the local population. United, we will overcome this adversity and rebuild stronger. Stand strong, Kinnaur!," CM Sukhu tweeted.

Earlier today Himachal Pradesh Police said that all stranded tourists evacuated from Chandra Taal and have reached Losar.

Meanwhile Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu also visited the flood-hit Thunag Sub-division in Seraj constituency of district Mandi on Thursday and took stock of the situation at Thunag market which is severely affected by the flood.

He announced to provide rupees one lakh each to the affected families and also directed to channelize the Thunag rivulet so as to avoid such type of mishaps.

CM Sukhu also announced to provide land for the construction of the house which was swept away and directed to clear the debris from the market at the earliest. He also interacted with the locals and assured them of every possible assistance from the government.

Earlier today HPSDMA said that a total of 91 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh since the beginning of monsoon in state from June 24 to July 13.

"34 deaths happened due to landslides, cloudbust and flash floods," an official statement said.

