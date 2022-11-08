Himachal Polls: Where women voters outnumber men, BJP sets agenda for their empowerment

Shimla, Nov 8 Where women voters outnumber men in every election in Himachal Pradesh, the state ruling BJP has come out with the 'Stree Sankalp Patra' that would further strengthen the objectives of women empowerment and women-led development, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

Talking to during his campaigning, he said, "In our outgoing five-year stint, we started many schemes for empowering the women. Now in our election manifesto, we have made 11 commitments for women-led development."

"The Congress says the Jai Ram Thakur government has done nothing. The truth is that the Congress is taking advantage of our schemes. Even their electricity and water bill is zero, but they won't accept," he said while campaigning in Chopal in Shimla district.

"We started many schemes for women belonging to the poor families, whose benefits are being availed by lakhs of them."

Under "Stree Shakti Sankalp", part of the BJP's manifesto named 'Sankalp Patra', the party promised to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the government jobs and educational institutions, establish a corpus of Rs 500 crore to give interest-free loans to women entrepreneurs to set up homestays, besides construction of two hostels for girls pursuing higher education in all 12 districts.

Countering the main Opposition Congress' promise to provide Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to every woman above 18 years and Aam Aadmi Party's

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor