Himachal stops practice to honour VIPs at official events till Oct 31

Shimla, Aug 27 The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday announced to stop the practice to honour dignitaries by presenting shawls, caps, and bouquets during official events.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu in view of the natural calamity.

As per the directive, no formal honouring or felicitation ceremony will take place in government functions until October 31.

Earlier, the government has suspended the customary guard of honour accorded to the VVIPs during their field visits till September 15. These measures collectively reflect the state’s commitment to enacting meaningful change and fostering a pragmatic approach towards governance, an official statement said.

"The state government's decision not only aligns with the need to channel resources and attention towards managing natural calamities but also underscores a departure from symbolic formalities to more substantive actions in the realm of governance," said the statement quoting the Chief Minister.

