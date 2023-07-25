Himachal to re-green barren hills to prevent soil erosion

Shimla, July 25 The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, in a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, on Tuesday decided to launch the Mukhya Mantri Van Vistaar Yojna, a scheme that will re-green barren areas to prevent soil erosion.

To ensure implementation of the scheme, a task force will be constituted under the chairmanship of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

It was decided that the maintenance of selected areas will be done for seven years and the work of plantation and maintenance will be outsourced, preferably involving local residents.

The Cabinet also decided to create and fill additional 136 posts of nursing and para-medical staff to make the Trauma Centre and Emergency Medicine Department of IGMC in Shimla functional. It would ensure that all related six departments i.e. neurosurgery, radiology, plastic surgery, anaesthesia, orthopaedics and general surgery to function in three shifts round the clock.

It also decided to fill 87 posts of different categories in various municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state.

The Cabinet also decided to set up a project management unit in the Revenue Department to deal effectively with natural calamities, besides filling 14 posts of different categories. It was decided to create posts of Assistant District Attorneys for newly established civil courts at Dharampur and Padhar in Mandi district and for newly established Additional District and Session Courts at Nurpur, Dehra, Palampur, Paonta Sahib and Rohru and seven posts of Deputy District Attorneys for POCSO courts and Special CBI Courts.

