'Hindu activists fear Taliban govt taking over K'taka', says BJP MLA

Dakshina Kannada, May 19 BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Friday stated that Hindu activists "fear that Taliban government is taking over Karnataka".

Talking to reporters after visiting Hindu activists admitted to a hospital following alleged police torture, Yatnal stated, "Hindu activists were massacred during the earlier Congress regime. Now, the government is being formed with the same leadership creating fear among Hindu activists."

As the BJP was pushed to third position in Puttur assembly constituency and a BJP rebel candidate secured second position, disappointed with the defeat, a banner, which had portraits of BJP Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel and former CM D.V. Sadananda Gowda was garlanded with slippers on May 13. The banner put up near Puttur bus stop claimed condolences for both the leaders.

After that, Puttur Municipality President Madhu Manohar and others had lodged a complaint with the police. The police took nine accused into custody and gave them third degree treatment. It was alleged that third degree treatment was given in the presence of Puttur Rural DSP.

Arun Kumar Puttila, the rebel candidate, who contested as an independent after being denied ticket from BJP and secured second position in elections, had got the accused released.

"The Hindu and BJP activists were thrashed in DSP's office. They are not Talibanis or have not carried anti-national activities. This will not bring honour to the police department," Yatnal said.

"We need to ensure there is no mistake from our end. We Hindus do not trouble others. We are not against any religion. Our struggle is for Hindutva," he said.

"If police try to unleash atrocities on Hindu activists thinking that Congress party has come to power, it won't be tolerated," he said.

"BJP and Hindu activists are not different. It is BJP's responsibility to protect Hindus," he said.

Yatnal further stated: "Whenever there is a complaint, investigation should be done. Investigation has to be conducted, and along with lower rung officers, action should be initiated against the DSP as well."

"I will convey the feelings of workers to the central leadership. I am giving Rs 1 lakh for the treatment of injured workers. We are pained and have come to know the truth and it will be communicated to proper authorities. I will be with you always. I also represent a seat which has a large number of Muslim voters. The party will take a decision as per the wishes of party workers. There is no need to be fearful," Yatnal stated.

"I have spoken to the State BJP President. Acting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has spoken to DGP. This is a painful and shameful matter. The issue of allotment of ticket is the reason for confusion," he stated.

"The future days are going to be difficult. There might be attacks on our party workers. We should introspect and apologise if there are any mistakes. If this government turns out to be anti-Hindu, we will not leave," he maintained.

Kateel had also condemned the third degree treatment to Hindu activists.

