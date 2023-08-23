Historic moment for us, says PM Modi as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon
By IANS | Published: August 23, 2023 06:34 PM 2023-08-23T18:34:57+5:30 2023-08-23T18:35:03+5:30
New Delhi, Aug 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its team for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.
PM Modi, who watched the landing live from Johannesburg, where he is currently participating in the BRICS summit, said: "I congratulate the ISRO team and scientists from the core of my heart for this accomplishment.
"It's a historic moment for us as Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon. I am in South Africa but like all Indians, my heart has sunk in the celebrations of Chandrayaan-3," he added.
The Prime Minister further said: "Usually we would say, Chanda Maama Door Ke (Moon is far) but the future generation will say Chandra Maama Tour Ke (Moon is for a tour). Our mission is based on the same human-centric approach. This success belongs to humanity. I am confident all countries in the world are capable of achieving such feats."
