Home Minister Amit Shah calls all-party meeting on June 24 in New Delhi on Manipur situation

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah has convened an all-party meeting on 24th June at 3 PM in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Manipur," the official statement said on Wednesday.

As Manipur is still witnessing incidents like arson, the state government has extended the ban on the internet by five more days till June 25 with immediate effect in an effort to prevent further disturbance to peace.

The data services have been banned in view of the persisting unrest in the state.

"The suspension of internet services in the state will be extended for five more days i.e. till 3 pm on June 25," The order issued on Tuesday by the state government said.

The order issued by state commissioner (Home) T Ranjit Singh stated that the Director General of Police, Manipur letter vide dated June 19 reported that there are still reports of incidents like arson of houses and premises.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Amid the violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed to the people to maintain peace and urged those with arms not to attack so that normalcy can be restored.

"I appeal to the people who are with arms not to attack anything. Please maintain peace so that we can resource normalcy in the state....," said N Biren Singh while talking to reporters.

