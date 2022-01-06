Home ministry will take big and tough decisions: Anurag Thakur on PM security breach

New Delhi, Jan 6 Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said that the home ministry is collecting information about the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab and will take big and tough decisions.

Thakur made this remark to a question during a media briefing on cabinet decisions here. "Yesterday, there was a big lapse in the security of the Prime Minister in Punjab. Some people have gone to the Supreme Court in this matter. The country's judicial system does justice to everyone and when such mistakes happen, whatever steps need to be taken will be taken. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also sought a report. The home ministry is collecting every information related to the matter and will take big and tough decisions," Thakur said.

It is also learnt that the union cabinet expressed concern over the security breach during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Punjab on Wednesday. The PM cancelled his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur due to the security lapse. He was visiting Ferozepur to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

Taking cognisance of the security breach, the MHA has sought a detailed report from the state government. It also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

On Wednesday in a tweet, union home minister Amit Shah had said, "The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on today's security breach in Punjab. Such dereliction of security procedures in the Prime Minister's visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed."

