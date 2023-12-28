Hostages and Missing Families Forum mourns killing of hostage Judi Weinstein

Tel Aviv, Dec 28( IANS) The Hostages and Missing Families Forum in Israel said on Thursday that Judi Weinstein-Haggai, who was taken hostage on October 7 during the Hamas attack, has been declared dead.

A spokesperson for Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement, “We share the profound grief of the Weinstein-Haggai family. Judi was a teacher her whole life, she taught English and volunteered with seniors and children, teaching them yoga and meditation.“

"Judi and her husband Gadi Haggai shared an unwavering love until their last day, and provided their four children with an admirable model of partnership," he added.

The couple had gone for a morning walk on October 7 in the fields of Kibbutz Nir Oz where they lived.

"Judi managed to notify her friends that they had been shot at and that Gadi was critically injured - it was the last contact with them,” the spokesperson said.

Gadi was later declared dead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor