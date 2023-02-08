Household gas explosion kills 5 in Russia
By IANS | Published: February 8, 2023 03:36 AM 2023-02-08T03:36:04+5:30 2023-02-08T04:00:07+5:30
Moscow, Feb 8 A gas leak caused a blast in a residential building in western Russia's Tula region on Tuesday, killing at least five people and injuring three others, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.
The five-storey building in the city of Efremov partially collapsed in the explosion and seven people have been rescued so far, the Ministry said in a statement.
Two points of temporary accommodation have been set up, and psychologists and rescuers are still working at the spot, Xinhua news agency reported.
