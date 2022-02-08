'How can oppn parties ask for votes in Jinnah's name'

Noida, Feb 8 How can opposition parties ask for votes in the name of Pakistan's founder Jinnah in the Assembly polls here, asked Pankaj Singh, BJP MLA from Noida.

Singh claimed that people will break the 'Noida jinx' in this Assembly polls by re-electing the BJP government for a second term.

Exclusively talking to , Pankaj Singh, also the vice president of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit and son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, said that BJP is fighting the election on the issue of development, but the opposition parties SP (Samajwadi Party) and BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are diverting the issues by raising names of Jinnah or topics of appeasement.

"We are asking people to vote on all round development of the state in the last five years by the BJP government. Opposition parties never worked for the development of Uttar Pradesh. They are invoking the name of Jinnah, who is responsible for the partition of the country," he said.

Singh further stated that he just wanted to ask the SP and the BSP, why they were seeking votes in the name of Jinnah, founder of Pakistan in the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. "Why are they showing so much love for Jinnah. They are invoking and remembering Jinnah for the vote of a particular community," Singh said.

Singh claimed that people are also talking about national security and issues concerning the country. "While discussing the development works of the BJP government, people are also discussing the issues concerning national security and restoring Indian cultural pride by starting construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and it is natural," Singh said.

Singh claimed that people will break the 'Noida jinx' in this Assembly polls by re-electing the BJP government for a second term. 'Noida jinx' is a belief among the chief ministers of the state that whoever goes to Noida during his or her tenure loses the next Assembly polls.

"All the chief ministers in the past have neglected the people of Noida, but it is Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who made them feel that they are also part of the state and the government. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made several visits to Noida and people are ready to repay with blessings and support to BJP in the polls," Singh said.

Seeking reelection from the constituency, Singh pointed out that in the last five years Noida along with the state witnessed tremendous development. "First and foremost is that law and order has improved like the rest of the state. Farmer issues of the constituency, which have been pending for almost four decades, have been resolved without making any false promises. Other civic amenities have also been improved and developed. We ensured uniform development of societies, colonies and villages," he added.

