HP polls: Congress brainstorms over state unit chief, party leader Pratibha Singh says decision to be taken soon

The senior Congress leadership is brainstorming over a change in leadership in the state party unit to ensure victory in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year.

Lok Sabha MP from Mandi and wife of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Pratibha Singh toldthat the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi will soon take a decision on the change in president of the party's Himachal unit.

Dismissing reports of infighting in the party's state unit, Singh said, "Congress will stay united irrespective of who is made the president and will work under his/her leadership.

"Our first priority is forming government in the state," she said.

However, she added, that the president should be the one who can ensure the party's victory in the upcoming polls.

"The President should be such a person who can campaign in all the 68 assembly seats of Himachal and ensure the victory of party's candidates," she said.

On being asked about her intentions to be party chief of the hilly state, Singh said that she has clarified to Sonia Gandhi that she is not desirous of any post but will accept whatever responsibilities the party gives to her.

She further added that there are many leaders who are aspiring for the party's top post in the state, adding that some of those aspirants are even senior to her.

The state party in charge Rajiv Shukla is currently meeting party leaders to discuss the matter.

Over the position of the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party in Himachal, the Congress leader said that they won't be able to repeat what they did in Punjab. AAP formed the government in Punjab in recently held assembly polls.

"After Punjab, people started thinking that Aam Aadmi Party may get success in Himachal Pradesh also, but the situation in Himachal's is different. AAP is not widely accepted in Himachal," she added.

Himachal Congress leaders had met Sonia Gandhi on March 22 and according to sources, Gandhi asked leaders to stay united to avoid Punjab like situation.

In the meeting, the current President of Himachal Congress (Kuldeep Singh Rathore), in-charge of Himachal Congress (Rajeev Shukla), former Presidents of Himachal Congress, other officer bearers along with Anand Sharma were present.

The 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly is due for polls in October this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor