'I have nothing to do with Kalam Coaching Centre', says Dotasra after ED raids

Jaipur, Aug 7 After officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided a private coaching centre in Rajasthan's Sikar district, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra told the media during his tour of Dungarpur that he has nothing to do with Kalam Coaching Centre.

"I have nothing to do with Kalam Coaching Centre. Action will be taken against whoever did anything wrong. The ED action is going on since the last 3-4 months... They can also go to Sikar. However, the agencies should work independently and transparently," said Dotasra, who is the elected representative from Laxmangarh Assembly constituency in Sikar district.

He also said that the ED did not go to his place, nor did the agency summon him.

"I don't get scared or nervous of anything," he said.

