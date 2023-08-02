I resigned in 2017 from company alleged to have duped people: Nusrat Jahan

Kolkata, Aug 2 Actress-turned-politician and the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Nusrat Jahan on Wednesday claimed that she resigned from the corporate entity that allegedly duped individuals in March 2017.

“The company’s name that has surfaced is Seven Sense Infrastructure Private Limited. I want to clearly tell all of you that I resigned from the company in March 2017,” Jahan told media persons here.

A complaint has been filed by state BJP leaders against this corporate entity to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of receiving around Rs 6,00,000 each from several individuals promising them residential flats at reasonable rates within four years.

However, till date not a single individual has been provided with the residential flats by the corporate entity, where the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Basirhat constituency in North 24 Parganas district was a director.

The allegation is that the money paid by these individuals, mostly senior citizens, was utilized by the directors of the corporate entity, including the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member, to purchase their own flats.

Refuting that allegation, Jahan on Wednesday said that she took a loan of around Rs 1.16 crore from the said corporate entity.

“I repaid the loan along with interest amounting to over Rs 1.40 crore in March 2017 only. I have all relevant bank details. However, if you ask me for those documents I will say that just as I do not have the right to examine your bank statements, if you want to examine my bank statements you will have to get it from the court, since a matter relating to the corporate entity is pending at the court. I do not have any knowledge on its details,” he said.

She also said that since a matter is pending at the court and let the law take its own course. “I am here not to give any clarification. I am here to state the truth,” she said.

