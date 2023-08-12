I would have never passed NEET bill, says TN Governor

Chennai, Aug 12 Tamil Nadu Governor R.N Ravi on Saturday said that he will never give his consent to pass the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) bill if the decision was upto him.

The Governor was responding to a question by the parent during a felicitation of students who had secured high marks in previous years NEET. The parent asked the Governor when he will clear the bill to ban the NEET.

“I am telling you very frankly, I will never clear the NEET exemption bill if it was upto me. I shall never clear it and be assured about it,” the Governor said.

He said that the bill is with the President now and as it was subject on the concurrent list.

The Governor said that the children of Tamil Nadu were victims of wrong propaganda by the vested lobbies.

He said that medical admissions were a Rs 1000 crore business prior to the introduction of NEET. “An MBBS seat cost was Rs 1 crore for each seat. If a college had 150 seats, the management used to make Rs 150 crores,” he said.

The Governor said that it was all out corruption and making money.

He said that he did not want Tamil Nadu’s students to be intellectually disabled and wanted the children to compete and be the best.

The parent Amasayappan who asked the question said that his daughter had scored 623 out of 720 marks and cleared NEET but added that he was concerned about other children who could not make it due to lack of resources.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor